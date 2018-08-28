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Judgment! Judgment! Judgment! - Prophecy Warning 2018
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22 views • August 28, 2018
God is warning this world of HIS judgment that is approaching this world swiftly. Come into the ark! The ark is YAHSUHUA ha MASHIACH (Jesus Christ). HE is merciful but take it not for granted, HE demands repentance and obedience.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic Messages for these end times.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic Messages for these end times.
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