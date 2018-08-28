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Hebrew Salvation Prayer - Amightywind Blessings
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10 views • August 28, 2018
Prayer of Salvation in Hebrew תפילת הישועה
ליָהושוע היקר,
אני מקבל אותך עכשיו כאדוני ומושיע. אתה בן האלוהים, שאני אוהב. אני מאמין שאתה שילמת את המחיר על חטאיי בגולגולתא, שאתה מת וקם מן המתים ביום השלישי. ......
Please visit amightywind.com to learn more.
ליָהושוע היקר,
אני מקבל אותך עכשיו כאדוני ומושיע. אתה בן האלוהים, שאני אוהב. אני מאמין שאתה שילמת את המחיר על חטאיי בגולגולתא, שאתה מת וקם מן המתים ביום השלישי. ......
Please visit amightywind.com to learn more.
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