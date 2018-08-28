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Pope Francis Plan to Take Over the World (R$E)
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30 views • August 28, 2018
Exposed - the Jesuit plan to counter the protestant reformation. As we draw close to the 500 year anniverary of the reformation on 31st October 2017, the agenda to re-unite Christian churches under the Roman Catholic Apostate Religion is underway. Despite a long history of persecution, matyrdom and heretical doctrines, some groups of protestant Christians are embracing this Papal Templar scheme with open arms.
Music
Kai (Engel) - Universe in hands
Licensed as Attribution - http://bit.ly/1Q1lKDc
Music
Kai (Engel) - Universe in hands
Licensed as Attribution - http://bit.ly/1Q1lKDc
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