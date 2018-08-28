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YouTube Meddles In Swedish Elections By Censoring Right Wing Content
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718 views • August 28, 2018
With Swedish elections in 12 days, Youtube has been caught repeatedly deleting right wing content that it deemed as “hate speech”. Paul Joseph Watson reveals Big Tech’s hypocrisy of censorship.
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