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Navy Seal releases trauma patterns naturally
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19 views • August 28, 2018
Mikal Vega, https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3819620/ talks about Tension and Trauma Releasing Exercises (TRE). The unique design and application of these exercises results in the activation of neurogenic tremors. These tremors are felt as a mild vibrational sensation that assists the human organism in both calming the nervous system and relaxing muscular physical tension in the body resulting in the restoration of homeostasis. https://traumaprevention.com/
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