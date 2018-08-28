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God's Wrath To This World Is About To be Sent! Prophecy 2018
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19 views • August 28, 2018
YAHUVEH is warning the world of the coming judgment for the abominations that have been done in this world. Homosexuality, same-sex marriage, abortion, and more has ingnited the wrath of GOD. It is HIS mercy to warn and call many to repentance and to receive HIS Son YAHUSHUA (Jesus).
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic messages for these end times.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic messages for these end times.
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