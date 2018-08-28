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HUOrigins ... 100KBC ... "Golden Library" Found In Caves Built By Giants?
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75 views • August 28, 2018
An entire, seemingly alien metallic library, completed with hundreds of sheets of gold, platinum, and other precious metals, hammered out to reveal an astonishing, unknown language, clearly left by a people of tremendous capabilities. The caves in which this find is claimed to have been made, is known as Cueva de los Tayos. The Ecuadorian and interesting united kingdom’s governments funded an extensive search of the cave systems, soon after the claims became public.
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