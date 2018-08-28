© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bride of Israel Come Forth - Prophecy 2018 Amightywind
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • August 28, 2018
YAHSUHUA (Jesus) is calling forth HIS bride in Israel. The enemy knows that the day that Israel repents the kingdom of darkness has come to an end. In this prophetic word YAHUSHUA is calling forth many in Israel to repentance and to accept the one and only Messiah, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH. And HE is calling forth HIS faithful bride.
Please visit amightywind.com to learn more.
Please visit amightywind.com to learn more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.