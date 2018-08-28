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Yes, Alex Jones / Infowars Are Advising President Trump On Striking Back Against Internet Censorship
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6268 views • August 28, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how he and Infowars.com are currently advising the President on how to appropriately respond to the censorship of conservatives across the internet using the judicial system.
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