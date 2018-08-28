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Reporter Dies Covering CIA's Brennan
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211 views • August 28, 2018
What do you get when you mix the Roman Catholic Church with Disney? Answer? The unthinkable. A defrocked pedophile priest gets help securing a job at Disney World by his own diocese, where he is allowed to work with kids. What? No background checks? Not at the happiest place on earth for molesters. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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