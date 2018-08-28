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You Can't Tear Down The Gates Of Heaven! Prophecy of Victory Amightywind
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10 views • August 28, 2018
Is it overwhelming what is happening in the world right now? List to this Prophecy of Victory for the people of GOD, those called by YAHUSHUA's (Jesus') Name. This Prophetic Word is also promise for those who will accept YAHUSHUA as Lord and Savior and warning for the enemy.
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