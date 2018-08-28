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Arise MY King David of New - Amightywind Prophecy 2018
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22 views • August 28, 2018
God has risen up HIS King David of New, Prophet Ezra, head leader of Amightywind Ministry. The Holy Trinity prophesied the coming of Prophet Ezra many years before and only now has the full revelation come as YAH removed the reprobate Paul Hellum.
amightywind.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_aUhud6liE - Two Anointings Become One
amightywind.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_aUhud6liE - Two Anointings Become One
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