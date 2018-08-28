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BREAKING: Banks Announce South African Farmers Must Repay Loans After Land Is Taken
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1447 views • August 28, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how white farmers will still be expected to repay loans on land even if it is seized by the South African government, according to statements made by Nedbank.
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