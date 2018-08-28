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Message From Ex-Defense Minister of Canada
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42 views • August 28, 2018
As Ex-Defense Minister of Canada, you'd know that Paul T. Hellyer would have inside information on much of the worlds' threats. This video has been out for over a year and has a half dozen re-posts by other people as little as two months ago.
Nevertheless, if you haven't watched this before...Pauls' words should be listened to for two major reasons. First, for our own good, and last but not least, because of his expertise.
Nevertheless, if you haven't watched this before...Pauls' words should be listened to for two major reasons. First, for our own good, and last but not least, because of his expertise.
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