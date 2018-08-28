© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Migrants ... 2016 ... North American Union Islamic Constitution Rolled OUT
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • August 28, 2018
Marxism teaches and practices, "The end justifies the Means," JUST as Islam does by teaching Taqiyya, Guile and Deception, to pursue its aims. Never mind, "Advice & consent," or "Governance by Consent of the Governed." NWO has NO SUCH SCRUPLES, nor do Federalists and Legalists givva shi[f]t what outcomes they create on the backs of honest people. What's certain is, we have to choose between the METHOD of truth-telling or the METHOD of deceit, guile and compromise. God judges us on that.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.