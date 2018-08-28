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Dems in Red States Will Almost Surely Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh
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43 views • August 28, 2018
"In order to get re-elected, you want to shake hands, hug, take photos with politicians who are popular. No one wants to be near an unpopular politician… So if you're Joe Manchin in West Virginia, where Trump's approval rating is well over 50%, do you want to be the Democrat who says they don't want to sit down with Kavanaugh? Heck no, you don't." —Dan Bongino
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