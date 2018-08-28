© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PBR Texturing in Quixel and Photoshop
Follow
0
Share
Report
226 views • August 28, 2018
An introduction to Physically Based Rendering and 3D texturing using Quixel and Adobe Photoshop. The sample project illustrates basic asset preparation and workflow utilizing Quixel Scan Based assets in a virtual 3D work space.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.