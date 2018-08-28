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Fifth Circuit Rejects Anti-Gun UT Austin Lawsuit
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18 views • August 28, 2018
"A trio of professors at the University Of Texas Austin (I'm sure you're so surprised) filed a lawsuit in 2016 to challenge campus carry, but their suit was dismissed. And now, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the attempt to revive the lawsuit." —Dana Loesch
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