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Jeff Flake: Champion of the Pravda 2.0 Fake News
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13 views • August 28, 2018
During his audition to be the new face of fake news CNN, disgraced Senator Jeff Flake compared our president to dictators…If Flake wants to quote Stalin, he should really consider Stalin's views on elections as well as his fake news Pravda, because it sounds very familiar. In fact, it sounds a lot like CNN, The New York Times, Joy-Ann Reid, Chris Matthews, April Ryan, MSNBC and the rest of the fake news—Pravda 2.0—media... —Grant Stinchfield
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