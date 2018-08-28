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Stinchfield | Grant Stinchfield Gives ABC's Matthew Dowd With Real Facts - 1/10/18
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8 views • August 28, 2018
ABC News' Matthew Dowd attempted to spread lies about the NRA and its members. Grant Stinchfield fought back with a clenched fist truth and told Dowd some real facts about the NRA. "Fact: since its founding, the NRA continues to speak for gun owners, and for all Americans. Our unwavering defense of freedom cannot be questioned... we've defended and expanded our Second Amendment rights across the country...
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