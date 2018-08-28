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GAP Promo - Great Apostolic Preaching Conference 2018, Sept. 21st Friday 7 PM!
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26 views • August 28, 2018
One Great Night! We're expecting great things!
September 21, 2018 | 7 PM
Online Links for More Information :
https://www.facebook.com/events/211885586321172/?ti=icl
www.greatapostolicpreaching.com
Pastor Steve Waldron, New Life of Albany - Albany, Ga
http://newlifeofalbany.com/
September 21, 2018 | 7 PM
Online Links for More Information :
https://www.facebook.com/events/211885586321172/?ti=icl
www.greatapostolicpreaching.com
Pastor Steve Waldron, New Life of Albany - Albany, Ga
http://newlifeofalbany.com/
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