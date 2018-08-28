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A Massachusetts' Mayor Boycotts Beer Over Tax Cuts
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4 views • August 28, 2018
"Jim Koch, co-founder of Boston Beer. They make Sam Adams beer. It was discovered he dined with President Trump recently and thanked him for tax cuts. In response to this completely normal thing, the Mayor of Somerville, Massachusetts, Joseph Curtatone – he just has that look – declared on Twitter that he will never drink Sam Adams again!" —Dana Loesch
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