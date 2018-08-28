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What is the REAL America?
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9 views • August 28, 2018
Americans are beginning to question whether they real know their own country -whether the consensus values and shared identity they thought they had, really exists at all. Is there a real America? Does it bear any relationship to the one potrayed by Hollywood and corporate media?
Subscribe to "Parse the Noise" (Y0uTube for now) for more thoughtful insight.
Subscribe to "Parse the Noise" (Y0uTube for now) for more thoughtful insight.
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