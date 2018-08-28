© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McCain Busted - "Mis-filed" CIA Recording Just Uncovered in National Archives - Songbird McCain
Follow
0
Share
Report
499 views • August 28, 2018
If this is true...and it seems to be, McCain violated our military Code of Conduct as Prisoner of War. According to this report, McCain cowers under to his captors and following their direction, recorded a propaganda message for the North Vietnamese.
As the next week unfolds, we'll see if this report gets any confirmation from other sources as well.
As the next week unfolds, we'll see if this report gets any confirmation from other sources as well.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.