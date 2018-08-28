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Tdap Study Claims of NO Autism Risk DEBUNKED by Brian Hooker PhD.
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892 views • August 28, 2018
Study Claims Tdap Vaccine in Pregnancy Doesn’t Cause Autism—Is That True Given The Facts? Since 2012, Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine has been recommended for pregnant women during the third trimester of each pregnancy to provide protection to the newborn despite the glaring lack of safety data.
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