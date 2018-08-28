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Xander Dal Riata: Global Geopolitical Crises
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14 views • August 28, 2018
*Original Air Date: July 16, 2015
Former US Marine and IT Specialist Xander Dal Riata discusses Information Warfare, the Pentagon strategy of “Full Spectrum Dominance“, US foreign policy, the troubles of the American Empire and the global positioning of China. We also discuss a number of other current events and global crises and a few things people should do to better prepare.
Former US Marine and IT Specialist Xander Dal Riata discusses Information Warfare, the Pentagon strategy of “Full Spectrum Dominance“, US foreign policy, the troubles of the American Empire and the global positioning of China. We also discuss a number of other current events and global crises and a few things people should do to better prepare.
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