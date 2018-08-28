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Full Show—Trump-Mexico: End of NAFTA or Trudeau Trump Card
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12 views • August 28, 2018
The bilateral deal between Trump & the Mexican president sent markets soaring today. But is it the end of NAFTA or a Let’s-Make-A-Deal move to pressure Trudeau to make trade concessions? Then, CNN amazes even the left as it persists in the Trump Tower lies even after their “anonymous source”, Lanny Davis, admits it was all a lie. And, behind the murder-suicide in Jacksonville is the usual suspect — anti-depressants — what mainstream and cable news won’t cover.
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