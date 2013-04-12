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Infowars Nightly News Friday April 12 2013 Full Length
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On the April 12,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, David Knight speaks with Infowars reporters Jon Bowne and Marcos Morales about the hypocrisy of the National Association of Broadcasters. News Covered: Treason Alert: Dems Try to Move Gun Bill Forward Without Allowing Senators to Read It. Five Gun Amendments to Watch. U.N. report covers up Obama role in arming terrorists.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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