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Drug Culture of the 60's: America's Self-Induced Weimar Republic
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28 views • August 28, 2018
On May 9th, 2013, Malcolm Shabazz was murdered in Mexico City. Most won’t recall where they were on this day but we do know that the president, a former ACORN attorney, was already a few months into his second term.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2015/11/26/drug-culture-of-the-60s-americas-self-induced-weimar-republic/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2015/11/26/drug-culture-of-the-60s-americas-self-induced-weimar-republic/
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