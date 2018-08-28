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Can we trust the mainstream media? No. This is why...
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103 views • August 28, 2018
There has been a lot of controversy lately around the topic of censorship and free speech. The topic is debated ad nauseum in the media, with Alex Jones being the center of the controversy. Inevitably, someone will call out the media on their alleged bias and proclaim their partisan. Is that really true? I've heard that the news was one-sided often but, never really looked into it; until now. Tune in to find out what I discovered. For research related to this episode visit www.JimStroud.com
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