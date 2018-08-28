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Watch The Censored Ann Coulter Interview With Alex Jones
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7926 views • August 28, 2018
Ann Coulter joins Alex Jones to discuss the hypocrisy of the left and the MSM as they continue down the path of censoring those they disagree with. Ann explains that she has been censored before, but this new wave will backfire just like the attempts to censor in the past have failed.
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