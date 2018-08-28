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SNAFUradio & Cody Snodgres ColumbineShooting Cover-Up
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112 views • August 28, 2018
THIS VID HAS BEEN COMPROMISED WITH AN AUDIO OVERLAY THAT IS NOT MINE AVEIS MEDIA OR SOMETHING????... Scott and Cody drill on the Columbine Shooting and how the coverup was the crime just like all the other school shooting. Support this channel paypal.me/snafuradio and get Codys book at codysnodgres.com
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