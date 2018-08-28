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Parsha Ki Tissa 5778
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3 views • August 28, 2018
"In essence, the message of Ki Tissa is, if we cease evolving in our spiritual understanding, we will fall back to a lower level. The ego wants us to stay at the lowest level of understanding, and this parashah is subtly about the struggle to overcome “the inner Satan” expressed through the ego, versus waking up to the truth..." ~ Torah As a Guide to Enlightenment (pp. 303)
Rabbi Cousens commentary on Parsha Ki Tissa (Exodus 30:11–34:35).
Rabbi Cousens commentary on Parsha Ki Tissa (Exodus 30:11–34:35).
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