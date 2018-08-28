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Robophobia by Destiny Lab
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20 views • August 28, 2018
Destiny Lab is back with a brand new album in the works called "Shift Your Paradigm!" Be the first to hear brand new songs from our 4th album exploring the topics of artificial intelligence, interdimesional entities and quantum computers and how they connect to the ongoing transhuman deceptions of the enemy.
Download Robophobia along with other new songs now from Destiny Lab's new album "Shift Your Paradigm" at www.patreon.com/destinylab
Lyrics available at: www.destinylab.com
Download Robophobia along with other new songs now from Destiny Lab's new album "Shift Your Paradigm" at www.patreon.com/destinylab
Lyrics available at: www.destinylab.com
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