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Parshas Netzavim & VaYelekh 5777
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12 views • August 28, 2018
"The word netzavim means “we are standing gathered.” As this parashah opens, all the people were standing before God and before Moshe, ready again to make their commitment anew..." ~ Torah As a Guide to Enlightenment (pp. 618)
Rabbi Cousens' commentary on Parshas Netzavim (Deuteronomy 29:9–30:20) and VaYelekh (Deuteronomy 31:1–30).
Rabbi Cousens' commentary on Parshas Netzavim (Deuteronomy 29:9–30:20) and VaYelekh (Deuteronomy 31:1–30).
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