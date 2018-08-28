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What Happens When We Die?
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16 views • August 28, 2018
Aug 28, 2018 Today’s show is about what happens to us after death. It includes a local news clip honoring Jeremiah Thomas’s life.
Webster’s 1828 dictionary defines death as – the state of being in which there is a total and permanent cessation of all the vital functions, when the organs have not only ceased to act, but have lost the susceptibility of renewed action.
Death means separation of our soul and spirit from our body. Today’s discussion digs into what that looks like.
Webster’s 1828 dictionary defines death as – the state of being in which there is a total and permanent cessation of all the vital functions, when the organs have not only ceased to act, but have lost the susceptibility of renewed action.
Death means separation of our soul and spirit from our body. Today’s discussion digs into what that looks like.
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