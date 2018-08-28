© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filip Kovačević: The Geopolitics of the Balkans
Follow
2
Share
Report
31 views • August 28, 2018
*Original Air Date: July 10, 2015
Dr. Kovačević and I discuss the current geopolitics of the Balkans, the strategy of US-NATO-EU towards the region and we examine country by country, including Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and Macedonia, how they are managing to keep the former Yugoslavia under their control. Sparks of resistance do exist in the Greek Syriza as well as one anti-imperialist Croatian former presidential candidate who came out of nowhere and won 16.5% of the vote.
Dr. Kovačević and I discuss the current geopolitics of the Balkans, the strategy of US-NATO-EU towards the region and we examine country by country, including Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and Macedonia, how they are managing to keep the former Yugoslavia under their control. Sparks of resistance do exist in the Greek Syriza as well as one anti-imperialist Croatian former presidential candidate who came out of nowhere and won 16.5% of the vote.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.