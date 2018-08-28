© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rodney Habib: How to build your forever dog & cat
Follow
0
Share
Report
151 views • August 28, 2018
The oldest dog🐶 on record was 30.
The oldest cat🐱 was 38.
This is how long dogs & cats are capable of living!
Here are the top 5 things all longevity researchers agree you must do to build the oldest pet in the world, aka “The Forever Pet”
The oldest cat🐱 was 38.
This is how long dogs & cats are capable of living!
Here are the top 5 things all longevity researchers agree you must do to build the oldest pet in the world, aka “The Forever Pet”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.