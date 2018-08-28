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Why did 50 Priests Leave the Roman Catholic Church???
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31 views • August 28, 2018
Why would a priest give up his vestments and position in the Roman Catholic Church? If not for a woman, why would so many priests walk away from Rome but not from God??? Find out directly from a Dominican Order Priest who answered God's call and found himself having to leave the Roman Catholic Church.
Please, visit www.bereanbeacon.org for more information and to support his ministry and its production of these educational videos reaching out to Catholics in love.
Please, visit www.bereanbeacon.org for more information and to support his ministry and its production of these educational videos reaching out to Catholics in love.
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