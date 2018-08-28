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Pope Francis Worse than Karl Marx on Economics
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8 views • August 28, 2018
LIsten as Paul Flynn of Megiddo Radio and Richard Bennett expose the communist economic position and teachings of Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church. Is this the Biblical position on economics or even the common Catholic's position on economics? Find out in the crucial video on what is not be pushed by the new pope.
Please, visit www.bereanbeacon.org for more information and to support his ministry and its production of these educational videos reaching out to Catholics in love.
Please, visit www.bereanbeacon.org for more information and to support his ministry and its production of these educational videos reaching out to Catholics in love.
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