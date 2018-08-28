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The SPRITUAL SIGNIFICANCE of the Divine Hebrew, Covenant Symbol of the AlephTav by Bill Sanford
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33 views • August 28, 2018
This video reveals the biggest 'smoking gun' evidence of unprecedented, irrefutable, and undeniable proof that the placement of the Aleph/Tav was due to the "Subject Matter" contained in the verses throughout the Tanakh and thus, prove the SPIRITUAL SIGNIFICANCE of the COVENANT SYMBOL!! For more information please visit www.AlephTavScriptures.com or email me [email protected], shalom!
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