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A DRILL Has Accompanied EVERY MASS CASUALTY EVENT Since SEPTEMBER 11, 2001!
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75 views • August 28, 2018
From Jim Stone:
Jacksonville game tournament shooting had simultaneous mass shooting drill
Evidently there was a drill going on at the time of the shooting and someone is trying to post evidence that continuously gets deleted.
BOOM IT IS REAL. An MSM news broadcast has it; someone recorded the television screen with (probably a cell phone) and the newscast stated there was a mass shooting drill happening at the exact time the real shooting happened.
PREDICTION: SSRIs
Jacksonville game tournament shooting had simultaneous mass shooting drill
Evidently there was a drill going on at the time of the shooting and someone is trying to post evidence that continuously gets deleted.
BOOM IT IS REAL. An MSM news broadcast has it; someone recorded the television screen with (probably a cell phone) and the newscast stated there was a mass shooting drill happening at the exact time the real shooting happened.
PREDICTION: SSRIs
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