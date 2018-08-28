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Phoenix One Consulting Introduction
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3 views • August 28, 2018
Businesses MUST Become Highly Adaptive... Change Is Moving At 'Light Speed'!
PLUS, A 'Monster' Economic 'Super-Storm' Is Ahead Of Us...
Change in the marketing world is approaching the speed of light! This is NOT the time to rely on what worked in the past!" The amount of information coming at business owners regarding marketing today is like 'drinking from a fire hose'. It's difficult to keep up in this ever-changing digital world.
What NEVER changes are the fundamental principles!
PLUS, A 'Monster' Economic 'Super-Storm' Is Ahead Of Us...
Change in the marketing world is approaching the speed of light! This is NOT the time to rely on what worked in the past!" The amount of information coming at business owners regarding marketing today is like 'drinking from a fire hose'. It's difficult to keep up in this ever-changing digital world.
What NEVER changes are the fundamental principles!
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