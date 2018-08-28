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Alex Jones Vs Fuckerberg - David King - Electopia - Drum and bass
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47 views • August 28, 2018
Starts off with Sean Parker, an ex Facebook CEO, who recently spoke out about how they knew it was a socially engineered platform basically designed to make you waste your time and give them money.
Please share this far and wide. The time is now.
One off donation: http://paypal.me/criticalunity
https://www.patreon.com/dkproductions
https://soundcloud.com/electopia
http://criticalunity.org
Please share this far and wide. The time is now.
One off donation: http://paypal.me/criticalunity
https://www.patreon.com/dkproductions
https://soundcloud.com/electopia
http://criticalunity.org
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