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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday April 16 2013 Full Length
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On the April 16 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, News Covered: Boston attack underscores growing threat of IEDs in America Drastic security changes coming to large-scale public events, experts say CNN: It can happen anywhere FOX on guns: Gun bill supporters struggling to round up Senate votes — don't believe it for a moment NY gun grabber & neo-con (a Dem who voted for Bush's Iraq War),
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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