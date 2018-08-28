© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Definitely the two most important videos Australians can view this year.
Follow
0
Share
Report
68 views • August 28, 2018
August 28, 2018
Most people believe that Australia is a 'rich' country.
WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!
Australia appears to be 'wealthy', but look deeper and a totally different - truthful - picture emerges.
This the first of two videos to explain the true facts. A short synopsis of this video can be viewed at
The second video can be viewed at http://www.paradime.info/videos/ven-aus/
To be kept informed, please subscribe (no cost) at http://www.paradime.info/subscribe.htm
Most people believe that Australia is a 'rich' country.
WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!
Australia appears to be 'wealthy', but look deeper and a totally different - truthful - picture emerges.
This the first of two videos to explain the true facts. A short synopsis of this video can be viewed at
The second video can be viewed at http://www.paradime.info/videos/ven-aus/
To be kept informed, please subscribe (no cost) at http://www.paradime.info/subscribe.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.