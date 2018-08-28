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JFK: 360° Virtual Dealey Plaza
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52 views • August 28, 2018
Best viewed in 4K with a VR headset. (360°) Viewer discretion is advised. For educational purposes. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
Keywords
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