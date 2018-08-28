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Bill Whittle's Hot Mic | "Do as I Say" - 8/30/17
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57 views • August 28, 2018
Bill Whittle breaks down new research that reveals how wealthy celebrities are using their money and power to influence American voters. Instead of raising awareness or donating to charities, the Hollywood elite are creating liberal propaganda messages designed to look like a public service announcement.
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