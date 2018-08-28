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Think really, really hard before moving to China
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27 views • August 28, 2018
Hi everyone, my YT Channel: Mad Monk in China which, whether due to poor content or shadow-banning got no traction. I'm an avid Infowars fan and Mike's 'The Gullible Mind' is one of my all-time most used weapons of persuasion, so when I heard about this alternative video platform, I really wanted to support it. God bless each and every one!
I shoot Chinese Street: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cosmicsausage/
I shoot Chinese Street: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cosmicsausage/
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