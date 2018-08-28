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Loesch: Media Does Not Get A Pass
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18 views • August 28, 2018
Because in my estimation, Grant, it doesn’t at all. So no, media doesn’t get a pass on this because they journalismed one time. One story, one headline, doesn’t excuse a ridiculous, exploitative town hall that set me up to be publically crucified, allowed a sheriff to stand on stage and blame me for his incompetencies and his horrible leadership, dereliction of duty, and recklessness. – Dana Loesch
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